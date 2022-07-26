Tainted Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, His Aide Sent To ED Custody Till Aug 3

The Calcutta court has sent tainted West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide, Arpita Mukherjee, to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till August 3.

The court also gave orders to conduct medical check-ups of both the arrested accused after every 48 hours.

It further gave orders to the ED to not interrogate Arpita between 9 pm to 6 am.

On Saturday, Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam in the state.

Since his arrest, the ED unearthed many disproportionate assets of Chatterjee, including three flats in West Bengal’s Diamond City.

Meanwhile, the TMC demanded a time-bound probe in the case against Chatterjee, asserting the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.

On July 22, sleuths of ED raided several locations in the state as part of their probe into the money trail involved in recruitment scam.

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested on July 23, a day after ED recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from Mukherjee's residence.

A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained, said the probe agency.

Besides cash, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold have also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam.