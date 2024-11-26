TERI Holds 3-Day Capacity Building Training On GIS, Mapping In Assam, Meghalaya

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is organizing a three-day capacity-building training for community-based organizations (CBOs) in Assam and Meghalaya, aimed at implementing the GEF Small Grants Programme – Operational Phase 7 (SGP-OP7). The training, held in collaboration with Aaranyak, is taking place at the Extension Education Institute of Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati from November 26 to 28, 2024.

Advertisment

The hands-on workshop is being led by experts from Aaranyak's Geospatial Technology and Application Division, including Senior Manager Arup Kumar Das, Assistant Manager Madhumita Borthakur, GIS Analysts Avishek Sarkar and Shivani Khalote. They are supported by Sounika Karmakar, Regional Coordinator for the North East under the SGP-OP7.

In his opening address, Dr Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director for Social Transformation and Strategic Alliances at TERI, emphasized the importance of mapping in monitoring and evaluating projects, ensuring that objectives are met and outcomes are backed by evidence. Manish Kumar Pandey, National Coordinator of SGP-OP7, encouraged NGOs to leverage the training opportunity to effectively showcase their on-ground interventions.

Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Programme Secretary at Aaranyak and an internationally renowned conservationist and ecologist, underscored the potential impact of the training, urging participants to use the acquired skills to build the capacity of their organizations and communities. Dr Jagannath Ambagudia, Campus Director of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati, lauded TERI’s efforts in implementing the programme and stressed the significance of community-led initiatives in ecosystem restoration.

Nandita Hazarika, Consultant for SGP-OP7 with extensive experience in Natural Resource Management, spoke about the Small Grants Programme’s long-term goal to strengthen grassroots organizations in documenting their work and implementing projects effectively.

The workshop will focus on equipping organizations with the necessary GIS and mapping skills to document and map their efforts in biodiversity conservation, land degradation, and climate change. Eleven community-based organizations are participating, with additional support from the Guwahati Wildlife Division and the Assam Forest Department.