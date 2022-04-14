'Terror' Group Founder Arrested For Sending Threat Mails To Meghalaya CM

The founder of a new ‘terror’ group, who allegedly sent threat mails to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and others more than a week ago, has been arrested on Thursday.

The outfit named ‘Lawei ba Phyrnai’ identifies itself as a “terror group of qualified jobless youth,” and recently had sent series of emails threatening to blow up an educational institution per week from May 1. The headquarters of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education and the North Eastern Hill University were also on the hit list.

The name of the group in the Khasi language translates to “bright future”.

According to Meghalaya police, two people were picked up from the city on Wednesday for sending threat mails for CM Sangma and other officials.

While one of them was released after preliminary interrogation, the other, identified as the group’s founder, was arrested.

“We are trying to find out if others are involved in the case,” the officer said.

In the mails, the group said it was formed by 37 educated unemployed people who had lost faith in the country’s education system. It also accused the state government of making a business out of jobs, depriving those who merit employment.

Further, the group also claimed to have hacked into the computers of government officials.

