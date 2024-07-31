This Summer Help Protect Your Baby’s Skin against Irritation and Dryness with Johnson's Baby Powder Natural

As we experience hot summer with temperatures soaring high across the country/state , babies often become vulnerable to rashes and skin irritation. Amidst these harsh climatic conditions and ongoing seasonal changes, a baby’s skincare routine needs to be adapted to keep their skin clean, free from sweat and nourished.
Choose a cornstarch-based powder as part of your baby’s summer skincare routine :
Given the delicate nature of a baby’s skin coupled with hot and humid conditions, their skincare routine necessitates special attention. During summer months, it is important to ensure a baby is given a bath regularly or sponged. Bath time should be less than 15mins and remember to consult with pediatrician for more details. For baby’s bath choose Johnson’s baby soap that has naturally derived glycerin and cleans baby’s skin without drying it. Post bath or as part of the freshening process or when the diaper is changed, parents can also consider using a cornstarch based powder to keep a baby’s skin feeling fresh.
Keep your baby’s skin soft & fresh :
The new Johnson's baby powder natural is plant based and helps protect against excess moisture and help keep a baby’s skin soft and dry from day 1. Made with natural cornstarch, this powder absorbs 2 times more moisture compared to talc based powder to provide long lasting freshness to help keep the baby fresh and comfortable.
The formulation comprises of natural plant-based ingredient to help absorb moisture and soothe skin. The powerful new formulation provides an effective solution to keep a baby’s skin soft by absorbing excessive moisture and soothing baby’s skin. It also helps protect baby’s delicate skin against irritation and dryness. Even during humid weather, a small quantity of the product absorbs excessive moisture on a baby’s skin and needs to be re-applied only as per requirement.
Johnson’s baby powder natural is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and specially formulated with the Clinically Proven Mildness formula, designed specifically for a baby’s delicate skin. The mild fragrance is carefully crafted to minimize allergens and irritants, creating a soothing and memorable sensory experience for the baby and mother.
As part of the daily routine when applying any powder, it is important to follow some guidelines to ensure the overall well-being of the baby.
• Parents and caregivers must avoid applying the powder directly near the mouth to prevent accidental inhalation.
• Instead, sprinkle the powder on the hand and then gently pat it onto a baby's skin.
• It is recommended to use small quantities of powder at a given time to avoid clogging the baby’s skin
• Powder should not be applied in the groins, neck, arm and leg folds .
Parents want the best for their babies, which influences their choices, brands and products they use. This includes choosing products that are not only gentle and effective but also environmentally conscious. The new cornstarch powder provides a sustainable offering, which is gentle on both babies and the planet.