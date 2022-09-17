Three Exotic Wildlife Species Rescued In Mizoram

Three exotic wildlife species were rescued by Mizoram police in an operation against illicit smuggling of wildlife species.

The rescued animals include two spider monkeys (female with a baby) and one Indri Lemur.

It is suspected that the animals were being smuggled from Myanmar.

"The police rescued 3 exotic wildlife species at Tuisenphai Checkgate from a vehicle and possession of Vanlalrosiama (25) and C Liankunga (52), hailing from Champhai district. Animals are suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar," the police said.

“We will never let our guards down against illicit smuggling of wildlife species as their preservation and protection is one of our top priorities and responsibility," Mizoram Police said.

The endangered animals were later handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai.