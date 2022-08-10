Three LeT Militants Neutralized In J&K

At least three militants belonging to the Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) were gunned down during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

Police said that the bodies were being retrieved from the site and their identity yet to be ascertained.

"All the three hiding LeT terrorists neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification yet to be ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir said in a tweet.

When the encounter began, the police said they believed that the trapped gunemen were terrorists belonging to the proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Police also claimed that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings, including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat was also trapped.

"03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," (sic) Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir.