Three New Colleges To Come Up In Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government on Thursday informed that three new colleges will come up in the state namely Veterinary, Dairy and Fisheries Colleges.

While the Veterinary and Dairy Colleges will be located in Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi district, the Fisheries College will be located in Garo Hills, the district of which is yet be decided.

“Cabinet has decided to set up 3 Colleges in the State- Veterinary, Dairy & Fisheries Colleges. The Veterinary & Dairy Colleges will be set up in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi District & Fisheries in Garo Hills District,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on Twitter.