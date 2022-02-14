TMC Clean Sweeps West Bengal Civic Bodies' Polls

The Trinamool Congress came out victorious in the civic polls to all four municipal corporations in West Bengal on Monday.
According to the State Election Commission, the party made a clean sweep in all four municipal corporations - Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore and Asansol.
Congratulating the people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was the victory of “Ma, Mati, Manush”.
"It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.
"We are committed to carry forward our development work further with greater zeal and enthusiasm. My sincerest gratitude to Ma Mati Manush," she added.
Meanwhile, the BJP has moved Calcutta High Court and has demanded Central forces for the remaining Municipalities Polls in West Bengal, scheduled for February 27. The matter will be likely be heard by the court on Tuesday.
The civic polls were slated to be held on January 22 but the High Court postponed it by 4-6 weeks owing to the third wave of COVID-19.