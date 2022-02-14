TMC Clean Sweeps West Bengal Civic Bodies' Polls

The Trinamool Congress came out victorious in the civic polls to all four municipal corporations in West Bengal on Monday.

According to the State Election Commission, the party made a clean sweep in all four municipal corporations - Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore and Asansol.

Congratulating the people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was the victory of “Ma, Mati, Manush”.

"It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

"We are committed to carry forward our development work further with greater zeal and enthusiasm. My sincerest gratitude to Ma Mati Manush," she added.