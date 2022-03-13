TMC Fields Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo For WB Bypolls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to field former Union Ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo for Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol and Assembly by-election from Ballygunge respectively.
Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol."
"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!," Mamata wrote in another tweet.
Last year in October, Supriyo formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This resulted in Asansol seat getting vacant.
Meanwhile, West Bengal’s Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant after sitting MLA and state minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away in November last year following brief illness.
The Election Commission on Saturday had announced that the bypolls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal would be held on April 12.
Counting of the votes will take place on April 16.
