"Together with India, We've Long Sought Justice": US on Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, describing it as a long-awaited step towards justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was successfully extradited to India from the United States. Rana, who is accused of aiding in the planning and execution of the attacks that claimed 166 lives, was formally taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday evening. He was later produced in court under heavy security, which included a convoy of a jail van, an armoured SWAT vehicle, and an ambulance.

Welcoming the extradition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X, “We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come.”

A statement issued by the US State Department reaffirmed American support for India’s efforts in bringing the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks to justice. “The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice. As President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism,” the statement read.

According to the US Department of Justice, Rana allegedly told co-conspirator David Coleman Headley after the attacks that the victims "deserved it," while also praising the nine Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who died during the assault, suggesting they should be awarded Pakistan’s highest military honour, the Nishan-e-Haider. These remarks were reportedly intercepted during conversations between the two.

Rana, a former doctor in the Pakistan Army who later became an immigration consultant, is accused of providing logistical and financial support to Headley—his childhood friend and fellow plotter in the 26/11 attacks.

The NIA has informed the court that Rana's prolonged custodial interrogation is crucial to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy. “His (Rana) prolonged custody has been deemed necessary to facilitate an extensive interrogation aimed at uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy. We suspect that the tactics used in the Mumbai attacks were intended for execution in other cities as well, prompting investigators to examine whether similar plots were developed elsewhere,” a source quoted the agency as saying.