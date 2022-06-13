Top Manipur Insurgent Surrenders Before CM

Singh was accompanied by state chief secretary Rajesh Kumar and Manipur DGP P Doungel during the arms laying ceremony.

The insurgent, a resident of Nambol Thangtek, joined the outfit in 1994-1995. He was outfit’s deputy assistant secretary of health and family welfare before joining the mainstream.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the chief minister said that Ibotombi came to the mainstream after trusting the changes brought about in the state by the central and state governments, and the firm commitment of central leaders towards the development of Manipur and northeast India.

“I would like to appeal to the people of the state, and those who left their homes for a cause, to come back and join the mainstream so that we can live peacefully, and work together for a new Manipur and India,” Singh said.