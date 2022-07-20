Tripura CM Manik Saha Tests COVID-19 Positive

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

CM Saha shared the news on his social media handles and urged people to adhere to the Covid appropriate behavior.

Saha also requested his contacts to take necessary precautions.

“I’ve been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit & fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who’ve come in contact with me to take necessary precautions”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and many of his cabinet colleagues prayed for his speedy recovery.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 477 fresh Covid cases.

The cumulative caseload of the last one week stands at 1751.