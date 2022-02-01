Tripura Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Sexually Assaulting Minor

A 28-year-old youth in Tripura has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special judge for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old minor boy.

The accused, identified as Tapash Das alias Tanu Das, was found guilty of the crime and was convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012.

As per reports, Das had allegedly forced himself on the minor boy, leaving him critically injured.

Das is a resident of Kathalatali on the outskirts of Agartala in Tripura.

The incident was first came to light in 2019 when the parents of the victim lodged an FIR with the Amtali Police Station, after which a charge sheet was filed.

Hearing all the arguments, the court pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.