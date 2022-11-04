Tripura Police Detain 7 Rohingyas For Illegally Entering India

Tripura Police on Friday detained as many as seven Rohingya immigrants for illegally entering the country.

The Rohingya immigrants had reportedly come from Bangaldesh and entered India through the Sonamura border in Tripura.

Tripura Police detained the Rohingya immigrants from a checking point along the Agartala – Assam highway.

According to reports, as many as three women were among those detained by Tripura police.

Officials identified those arrested as Md Ekbal Hussain (60), Abdul Gafur (30), Azim Ullah (22), Md Jahangir Alam (20), Jannat Ara (21), Sadiya Begam (19) and Dilbahar Begam (45).

Police further said that the illegal Rohingya immigrants had plans to travel to Bengaluru with fake citizenship documents procured from contacts here.