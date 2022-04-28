Tripura Schools To Set Up Child Rights Club

Tripura Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (TCPCR) on Wednesday announced to form child rights clubs in all schools to sensitise and educate children about their rights and self-defense.

Expressing deep concern about the rising incidences of sexual abuse, drug use and other neglectful activities among children and adolescents, TCPCR chairman Nilima Ghosh said that in addition to academic curriculum, children must be aware of their rights, self-protection mechanisms and social issues they face on a daily basis in the changing environment.

With this, each of the state government schools will form a club with children of all ages, where teachers will provide training and if necessary the commission would organise workshops for selected teachers.

The members of the club would be given opportunity to interact on the issues concerning their peer group, parents, teachers and their elders.

Further, the club will also campaign against the incidents of child marriage, social abuses and exploitation including child labour at community level.

“We have spoken to Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on the issue, and all necessary steps are being taken to open such clubs at the school level. We shall give some funds to these clubs so that they can work following the needs of children. If there is any incident of child abuse, marriage or any kind of exploitation that comes under the jurisdiction of the Child rights commission, the clubs will report us for timely action,” Ghosh told reporters.

Also Read: Insurgency in NE Reduces by 80 Percent: Report