Tripura To Introduce 12 Veterinary Mobile Vans To Help Farmers

Tripura government is planning to introduce 12 veterinarian mobile vans to ensure that farmers raising domesticated animals receive fast help.

This was informed by state Minister of Animal Resources Development, Bhagaban Das.

“The state administration has been pushing commercial animal rearing,” Das said at a cow distribution programme in North Tripura district.

“We’re striving to establish a climate in which Tripura may become self-sufficient in the production of milk, eggs, and meat,” he added.

“Due to geographical limits, farmers in various places are unable to obtain veterinary care. With this in mind, we’re introducing 12 mobile vans that will reach out to farmers and do animal health inspections directly at their doorstep,” he further said.

According to the minister, thousands of families are now making a good livelihood by rearing cattle.

“Animal husbandry gives the state’s rural economy a boost. We should promote it and ensure that people adopt contemporary cow-rearing technologies,” Das said.

It may be mentioned that 49 people received cash assistance as well as hybrid female cows under a Northeast Council-funded initiative.

