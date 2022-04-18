Tripura: Woman Thrashed By Irate Mob Including Husband, Forced To Marry 'Lover'

A case of moral policing has been reported in Tripura’s Khowai district wherein a middle-aged woman was thrashed mercilessly by an irate mob on suspicion of having an extramarital affair.

The mob, led by her own husband, also forced the woman to marry her alleged lover.

As per reports, the woman was grievously injured and was admitted to a local hospital.

The woman’s husband, Jitendra Biswas, claimed that she told she would go to their daughter’s house for a few days but was informed that she was spotted with a man identified as Haradhan Malik.

Angry and disappointed, Biswas along with some villagers went and confronted his wife and Malik.

The situation soon got out of hand as the villagers later dragged them into a nearby paddy field and mercilessly thrashed them.

The villagers then forced the duo to marry each other.

Upon getting information, local police rushed to the spot and were able to rescue both of them. They were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Malik was discharged after first aid, however, the woman is still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Tripura Women Commission chairperson Barnali Goswami took note of the situation and appealed for strict action against the ones involved.

