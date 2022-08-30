Truecaller Launches Revamped Version Of App For iPhones

In what may be considered as a welcome move for iPhone users, Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, on Tuesday launched a brand new version of their iPhone app for users around the world.

It may be mentioned that iPhone users have been underserved by CallerID and Spam blockers. Consumers have been clamouring for a solution, and Truecaller has built a better mousetrap.

The iOS app has been completely re-written from the ground up to be lighter (smaller app size), more efficient (works faster, even on the older iPhone 6S) but most important of all, it offers 10 times better spam, scam and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app.

This change has been brought about by an all-new architecture that can more effectively take advantage of advanced background features in iOS. All-new Truecaller for iPhone has developed the most current, accurate, and complete first ring Caller ID and spam detection for every geography by automatically updating spam information in the background. The app also has a complete design refresh and user experience flow that results in far shorter times for initial onboarding and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app.

"We've been innovating within Apple's platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension," said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller.

"This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to,” he added.

Below are the highlights of the new Truecaller for iPhone:

10x better Caller ID, 10x better protection against spam and scam

Smoother and faster onboarding for new users

Enhanced detail view when you search for numbers

New Premium purchase flow with easier feature comparisons

Redesigned search extension (from Phone; Recents; Share Contact)

Updates coming soon: