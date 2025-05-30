Trump Administration Vows Supreme Court Fight Over Tariff Ruling

The Trump administration is pushing back hard after a federal court struck down several of President Donald Trump’s import tariffs. Officials say they plan to take the fight all the way to the US Supreme Court and have already filed an emergency appeal to stop the ruling from taking effect.

At a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Leavitt called the court’s decision “ridiculous” and accused judges of overstepping their authority. “We will win this battle in court,” Leavitt said. “The administration is working to tackle rogue judges.”

Leavitt defended the tariffs, saying they were meant to fix unfair trade deals and reduce the U.S. trade deficit. She insisted the policy is “legally sound” and “long overdue.”

Despite the legal setback, Leavitt said trade talks with other countries are moving forward. She claimed the US trade ambassador had heard from several nations that same morning, confirming their commitment to ongoing negotiations.

President Trump also spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday, with the two leaders discussing tariff issues. Meanwhile, key members of Trump’s team—Secretary Lutnick, Secretary Bessent, and Ambassador Jamieson Greer—have been reaching out to global counterparts to reassure them that the U.S. is still serious about trade talks.

“Countries around the world have faith in the negotiator-in-chief, President Donald J. Trump,” Leavitt said.

One important meeting on the horizon is between the U.S. and India. A team of U.S. officials is scheduled to visit India on June 5–6 for another round of trade talks. A potential deal between the two countries could boost business and investment on both sides.

However, not everyone is confident in the Trump administration’s approach. Ray Vickery, a former US trade official, warned that a deal with India may not happen if the US keeps using what he called a “bullying” strategy. “You can’t build real partnerships that way,” he said in an interview with ANI.

Vickery also criticized the administration’s focus on trade deficits. He said the issue is more about how the US spends and saves money than about unfair practices by other countries.

Meanwhile, President Trump has continued to take credit for helping ease tensions between India and Pakistan. He previously claimed the US helped stop hostilities between the two countries. But Indian officials say the ceasefire happened because of direct talks between their military leaders after India struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As the legal fight continues, the administration remains defiant. “We intend to win,” Leavitt said. “And we’re ready to take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”