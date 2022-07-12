Two Cadres Of Myanmar-Based Outfit Nabbed In Mizoram

Two cadres of a Myanmar based outfit, Maraland Defence Force (MDF), were apprehended with ammunition in Mizoram’s Siaha district near the Myanmar border.

Acting on specific information, troopers of Assam Rifles launched an operation at Zawngling village and apprehended the duo.

20 rounds of 12 gauge 70mm cartridge, one banned kenbo bike, 11,100 face value of Myanmar Kyat (currency) and Indian currency worth Rs 650 were recovered from the two cadres.

Later, both of them along with the recovered items were handed over to state police for further legal proceedings.