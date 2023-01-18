Two Brothers Arrested For Drug Peddling In Guwahati; Heroin Seized

Guwahati city police on Tuesday night apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a large amount of illcit heroin from their possession.

Acting on source information, Chandmari police apprehended one peddler, identified as Mantu Rahman, who was out about delivering narcotics on his scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 01 EA 4306’. Upon searching, police recovered 2 packets of heroin from the baggage slot of the scooter.

Later, police raided his house located at Ganesh Nagar and recovered two more packets along with 60 vials containing heroin.

His brother, namely Mintu Rahman, was also found involved and was taken into custody, police further informed.

The total weight of the seized contraband is said to be around 55 grams.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier this month, Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta had informed that Guwahati city police seized drugs amounting to Rs 250 crores in the year 2022.

Mahanta said that the peddlers use change several tactics to smuggle drugs into the state but alert cops in Guwahati have been able to successfully thwart such attempts and apprehend the peddlers.

Moreover, the police also launched a phone number 6026901246 for citizens to provide information regarding drugs or drug peddlers.