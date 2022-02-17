Two Held With Explosives In Meghalaya

Two persons have been detained with a huge cache of explosives by Meghalaya police near the inter-state border in the Ri-Bhoi district.

Acting on specific information, police intercepted a car bearing registration number AS-01LC-1112 that attempted to flee during checking at the Byrnihat police outpost.

After a brief chase, the police team managed to pit the car a few kilometers away.

As many as 12 cartons of gelatin sticsk and 24 packets of electric detonators were found inside the car. The two occupants were detained immediately.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the explosives were being taken to the Rani Bazar from Jaintia Hills for sale.

It has been suspected that the explosives were meant to be sold to unauthorized stone quarries.