Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore In Meghalaya

Meghalaya police arrested two persons in East Khasi Hills district for possession of illicit drugs.

According to reports, heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized from the possession of the duo.

The heroin was recovered from a a vehicle that was intercepted at Mawryngkneng village in Meghalaya along the Guwahati-Silchar highway.

A total of 150 soap cases containing 2.22 kg of “pinkish powder” wrapped in polythene sachets were recovered from the vehicle.

Upon testing, the pinkish powder was confirmed to be heroin.

Police said that the heroin consignment was being transported from Manipur to Shillong.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the two arrested persons.