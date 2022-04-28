Two Held With Over 25k Yaba Tablets Along Indo-Bangla Border

In a major haul, Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized over 25,000 Yaba tablets along with seven kg Ganja along the India-Bangladesh border.

Two smugglers were also arrested in connection to it.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF troops carried out an operation and seized a total of 25,500 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 1.27 crore along with ganja weighing 7kg from Sukurkuti village in Coochbehar district.

The consignment was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh, the BSF said.

The apprehended smugglers along with the seized drugs were later handed over to the nearest police station for further legal action.

Earlier on Friday, drugs worth around Rs 5 crores was seized at Sotial in Kaliabar in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The drugs, weighing 762 grams, were being transported from Lahorijan in Nagaland’s Dimapur to Nagaon’s Juria.

The police also recovered Rs 57,000 from the smuggler’s possession.

Also Read: