Troopers of Assam Rifles on Wednesday afternoon seized a total of six gold biscuits in Manipur and arrested two women who were in possession of it.

The gold biscuits were seized during a routine check, sources informed, adding that the identities of the arrested women were yet to be established.

The seized gold biscuits are estimated to be worth around Rs 54 lakh.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the duo.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.