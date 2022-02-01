UGC Releases Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has listed a range of learning outcomes to assess students at different levels as it released a draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF).

The draft framework was released as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation. It was put in the public domain on Monday. The commission has also sought suggestions from various stakeholders by February 13.

According to the draft, the NHEQF has set up certain parameters of assessments for students in higher education institutions and divided it in levels 5 to 10.

On the other hand, Levels 1 to 4 cover the school education.

“While Level 5 of the NHEQF represents learning outcomes appropriate to the first year of the undergraduate programme of study, Level 10 represents learning outcomes with greater complexity appropriate to the doctoral-level programmes of study,” the draft stated.

The draft framework has outlined several learning level “descriptors” or parameters based on which students can be assessed at every level. These parameters include generic learning outcomes, constitutional, ethical, and moral values, employment ready skills, entrepreneurship mindset, and application of knowledge and skills among others.

“The NHEQF envisages that students on completion of a programme of study must possess and demonstrate the expected graduate profile/attributes acquired,” the draft framework stated.

It also fixes the number of credits required to clear the different levels of the four-year undergraduate programme, postgraduate degrees and doctoral degrees.

The NEP 2020 allows multiple entry and exits at the undergraduate level. It effectively means that students can exit after completing one year of undergraduate programme with a certificate, after two years with a diploma, after three years with a bachelor’s degree, or can complete four years and get an honours degree with a honours/research degree.

As many as 40 credits will be required for a certificate, 80 for a diploma, 120 for a degree and 160 credits will be needed for a degree with honours/research, the draft stated.

“A credit is a unit by which the coursework is measured. It determines the number of hours of instruction required per week for the duration of a semester (15-16 weeks). One credit is equivalent to one hour of teaching (lecture or tutorial) or two hours of practical or field work per week. Credit is awarded to a learner in recognition of the verified achievement of defined learning outcomes at a specified level,” it added.

Download the full draft below -