Umrangso Tragedy: Special DGP Optimistic as Water Levels Drop in Mine Rescue

Rescue operations at the flooded rat-hole coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, Dima Hasao district, are making steady progress as authorities continue their efforts to recover the trapped workers. Special DGP of Assam, Harmeet Singh, provided updates on Saturday night, expressing optimism about the ongoing operation.

"The water level in the mine has been reduced by more than half. Initially, it was at around 30 meters; now, it is below 15 meters," Singh stated. "We currently have 12 pumps in operation—six in the main shaft and six in three other shafts. The progress has allowed us to recover three additional mortal remains, bringing the total to four."

Singh added, "With the water level expected to drop further, we aim to open more arteries of the shaft, which will enhance our rescue efforts. Once the shafts are cleared, we hope to achieve significant breakthroughs in the operation."

The Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are leading the rescue mission, alongside a 12-member team from Coal India. HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion, NDRF, expressed hope for further progress once the mine is fully drained.

"If the water is completely drained, we can conduct a thorough search inside the mine. So far, we have recovered four bodies," Kandari confirmed.

The first body, identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, was recovered on January 8. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate and save the eight remaining workers who are believed to be trapped underground in the inundated mine.

