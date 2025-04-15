UN Celebrates Dr. B R Ambedkar’s Legacy, NYC Names April 14 After Him

The 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a global icon of social justice, was commemorated at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The event was organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, addressed the gathering and highlighted the global significance of Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy. “We are celebrating not just in India, but across many countries around the world,” he said.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s pivotal role in India’s freedom movement and his contributions to constitutional democracy.

In a significant gesture of recognition, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared April 14, 2025, as Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day, honoring his enduring legacy. “Generations of people have crossed oceans to seek new possibilities in New York, and their contributions have enriched our city’s cultural fabric,” Adams said. He emphasized the importance of continuing to uphold the values of justice and equality that Dr. Ambedkar stood for.

Born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India, Dr. Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, and social reformer. He earned a PhD from Columbia University and a DSc from the London School of Economics. Throughout his life, he fought tirelessly against inequality and discrimination, advocating for dignity and equal rights for all.