UN Celebrates Hindi Diwas, Highlights Global Significance

The global reach of the Hindi language was celebrated at a special event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations on Friday, marking Hindi Diwas at the UN headquarters. The event, attended by Indian parliamentarians visiting the UN, was a testament to Hindi's increasing prominence worldwide.

Birendra Prasad Baishya, the leader of the Indian delegation and Member of Parliament, underscored Hindi's growing popularity in various countries. "Hindi has gained global prominence, transcending geographical boundaries to become a widely appreciated language that fosters inclusivity," Baishya stated.

Ian Phillips, Director of the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC), described Hindi's reach as "truly impressive," noting it is the third most spoken language globally, with over 600 million speakers. Phillips pointed out that Hindi was first spoken in the UN General Assembly in 1949 and emphasized its importance in the era of artificial intelligence. "In a world where artificial intelligence is gaining ground, India has a major role to play and Hindi language remains a key channel to communicate with millions who represent the next generation of leaders," he added.

Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa of Nepal highlighted Hindi's role in strengthening ties between India and Nepal. He noted that the language has facilitated economic growth, trade, and tourism across borders, contributing significantly to regional stability and cohesion. "Hindi has enabled smoother interactions and collaborations, contributing significantly to economic growth and social cohesion in the region and beyond," said Thapa.

Mauritius' Permanent Representative to the UN, Jagdish Dharamchand Koonjul, emphasized Hindi's historical and cultural significance in his country. "Hindi thrived in Mauritius, becoming not just a means of communication, but a bridge to preserve traditions, spirituality, and cultural identity," Koonjul remarked. He called for global cooperation in promoting Hindi as a language that connects and empowers people.

In Guyana, where Hindi words are widely used, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Trishala Persaud shared the influence of Hindi in daily life, especially through the Bhojpuri dialect. She also discussed the potential introduction of Hindi in public schools and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guyana, where he witnessed children speaking and singing in Hindi.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, noted that Hindi is a central part of India’s cultural landscape, aided by the global Indian diaspora, Bollywood, and classical literature. "Hindi has become a language synonymous with the vibrant cultural landscape of India and has transcended geographical boundaries to emerge as a popular language around the globe," Harish said.

Phillips also noted the significant contributions of Hindi to the English language, citing words like 'jungle', 'pajamas', 'bungalow', 'yoga', and 'guru'. "Bollywood, the world's largest film industry, has popularised Hindi and Indian culture globally," he added.

India co-sponsored a UN General Assembly resolution on multilingualism, which for the first time included Hindi alongside Bangla and Urdu. Since 2018, India has partnered with the DGC to present global news and multimedia content in Hindi. The UN News Hindi website, launched in 2019, continues to grow, with a large portion of its audience being young, mobile-driven users.

Phillips concluded by highlighting the success of UN News Hindi in engaging audiences on key issues like AI, youth empowerment, and women’s rights, reflecting Hindi’s increasing importance in global discourse.