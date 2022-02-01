Union Budget 2022-23 To Lay Foundation For Next 25 Years: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 will lay the foundation for India’s exonomic growth and expansion for the next 25 years.

While presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, “This Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over Amrit Kal of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100”.

She further said that the country was in a strong position to withstand future challenges, reported ANI. The government’s focus will continue on boosting public investment to modernize infra structure, she added.

The Finance minister said that one of the government’s priority areas would be the PM Gati Shakti programme which will include roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure.

She said that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during the next five years.