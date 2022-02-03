UP: Bullets Fired At AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Convoy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy was attacked with bullets when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi on Thursday.

He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

"I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). Around three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza," Owaisi told ANI.

"They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle got punctured, then I left the place in another vehicle," he added.