UP: Lizard In Midday Meal Leaves 24 Children Ill

Twenty-four children were taken ill after they had midday meal in a school at Bibipur village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar on Wednesday.

According to reports, a lizard was found in the midday meal consumed by the schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against those found responsible, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubhum Shukla said.

UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who has adopted Bibipur village, visited the district hospital to enquire about the children.

Parents of the students also reached the hospital and demanded strict action against school headmaster Ashok Kumar, two cooks Babita and Ranbir for negligence.

