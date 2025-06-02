UPI Transactions Hit Record High of Rs 25.14 Trillion in May 2025

India’s digital payment ecosystem witnessed a fresh milestone in May 2025, with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions surging to an all-time high of 18.68 billion in volume and ₹25.14 trillion in value, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Sunday.

Compared to April 2025, UPI volumes rose by 4% from 17.89 billion, while transaction value grew by 5% from ₹23.95 trillion. On a year-on-year basis, the volume jumped 33% and the value increased 23%. The previous record was set in March 2025 with 18.3 billion transactions worth ₹24.77 trillion.

Average daily transactions also saw an uptick, climbing from 596 million in April to 602 million in May, with daily value rising from ₹79,831 crore to ₹81,106 crore.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) recorded 464 million transactions in May, up 3% from April’s 449 million, while transaction value rose to ₹6.41 trillion from ₹6.22 trillion. Compared to May 2024, IMPS volume declined by 17%, but value increased by 6%.

FASTag usage also surged, with transactions growing 5% month-on-month to 404 million in May and value increasing 4% to ₹7,087 crore. Year-on-year, FASTag volume was up 16% and value by 20%.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) registered strong growth with 105 million transactions in May—an 11% rise over April. The transaction value reached ₹28,703 crore, up 8% from ₹26,618 crore the previous month. Compared to May 2024, AePS volume rose 16% and value by 23%.

