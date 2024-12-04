US Approves $1.17 Billion Sale of MH-60R Helicopter Equipment to India

In a significant development, the administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden has approved the sale of MH-60R multi-mission helicopter equipment and related supplies to India at an estimated cost of $1.17 billion. The decision was officially notified to the US Congress on Monday, marking a key step in strengthening the defense ties between the two nations.

This proposed sale aims to enhance India’s defense capabilities, particularly in anti-submarine warfare, and is expected to bolster its ability to deter both current and future threats. According to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency’s notification, India has requested the purchase of 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS), along with advanced data transfer systems, external fuel tanks, forward-looking infrared (FLIR) systems, munitions, and integration and test support equipment.

The sale also includes a range of other defense equipment designed to enhance the operational effectiveness of India’s military. The principal contractor for this deal will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, with Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, manufacturing the MH-60R helicopters.

These helicopters are part of a broader $2.6 billion Foreign Military Sales agreement announced in February 2020. The deal covers 24 Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, which are expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy by 2025. The Indian Navy had earlier commissioned its first squadron of the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters in March this year at INS Garuda, Kochi.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a highly versatile maritime variant of the renowned Blackhawk helicopter. Equipped with advanced sensors, including multi-mode radar, infrared cameras, dipping sonar, and sonobuoys, the MH-60R can effectively target enemy submarines and surface vessels. Additionally, the helicopter is designed to support search and rescue missions, medical evacuations, and vertical replenishment operations.

Lockheed Martin describes the MH-60R as a cutting-edge platform capable of processing real-time sensor data to create a comprehensive situational picture of both the ocean's surface and subsea domain. This technology enables the helicopters to track, target, and neutralize enemy ships or submarines.

The helicopters are armed with a range of munitions, including torpedoes, air-to-ground missiles, rockets, Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes. Customizations tailored to India’s specific needs include the integration of Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) transponder units from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for system integration.

With this latest approval, India is poised to enhance its naval defense capabilities, further solidifying its strategic partnership with the United States as both nations continue to deepen their military