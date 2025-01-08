V Narayanan Appointed as New ISRO Chairman

The Indian government has named V Narayanan as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space. He will assume office on January 14, 2025, succeeding the current ISRO chairman, S Somanath.

Advertisment

The announcement, made through an official order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, confirmed that Narayanan will serve in these roles for a term of two years or until further notice.

Narayanan is currently the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO, headquartered in Valiamala, Kerala. He is a distinguished scientist with nearly four decades of experience in rocket and spacecraft propulsion.

An official statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions reads:

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri V. Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission for a period of two years with effect from 14.01.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Narayanan began his career with ISRO in 1984, contributing significantly to the Solid Propulsion systems of Sounding Rockets, the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), and the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Over the years, he has played a vital role in the process planning and realization of ablative nozzle systems, composite motor cases, and composite igniter cases. As the Director of LPSC, Narayanan has led advancements in liquid propulsion technology, a critical component of ISRO’s rocket and spacecraft programs.

With this appointment, Narayanan is set to lead India’s space agency through an era of ambitious missions and technological innovation.



Also Read: ISRO, Indian Navy Complete Key Recovery Trials for Gaganyaan Mission