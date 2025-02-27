Veteran Assamese Actor-Director Mehtab Hussain Passes Away

Renowned Assamese actor and director Mehtab Hussain passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday at the age of 75.

Advertisment

A prominent figure in Assamese cinema and television, Hussain gained widespread recognition for his role as the lead actor in Pulak Gogoi’s film Khoj. He was also a pioneer in Assamese television, creating Mitar Tita Mitha, the state's first comedy serial, which aired on Doordarshan and became immensely popular.

Originally from Dibrugarh, Hussain later settled in Guwahati’s Chandmari, where he made significant contributions to the film industry and was also a successful entrepreneur.

He is survived by his elder brother, noted doctor and professor Dr. Zakir Hussain, as well as his wife, son, and daughter. Notably, Mehtab Hussain was Assam’s first graduate in tea science.

His demise marks the loss of a significant figure in Assam’s cultural and business landscape.