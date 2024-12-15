Vidyapati Dahal Wins Pragjyotishpur Literary Award 2024

The 2024 edition of the Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival concluded on Sunday with the presentation of the prestigious Pragjyotishpur Literary Award 2024. The award ceremony was held at the Madhavdev International Auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, coinciding with the closing event of the festival. The award was presented by the Sankardev Education and Research Trust.

The award for 2024 was conferred upon veteran Nepali language writer Vidyapati Dahal, who has earned significant recognition for his contributions to Nepali literature. Dahal, a scholar of Sanskrit, grammar and literature, has produced thought-provoking works not only in Nepali but also in Hindi. His scholarly insights have made significant contributions to the literary world, reflecting social life through literature. Speaking upon receiving the award, Dahal expressed his gratitude, stating, "The Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival has brought hope to the field of language and literature. The award has provided me with both encouragement and joy."

Additionally, the Pragjyotishpur Youth Literary Award 2024 was presented to Suprakash Bhuyan, a young writer from Dikhowmukh, Sivasagar. Born in 1990 to Shantiram Bhuyan and Ranu Bhuyan, Suprakash Bhuyan has made a mark in literature with works published in Prakash, Prantik, Goriyoshi, and Satsori. He has also written research articles on socio-political issues, establishing his intellectual identity. Bhuyan, upon receiving the award, shared, "Recognition encourages one to pursue new endeavours and responsibilities. This award has inspired me to continue my work."

The event's chief guest, renowned scholar and writer Dr Amarjyoti Chowdhury, praised the festival's contribution to the field of literature. He remarked, "The Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival, organized by the Sankardev Education and Research Trust, is an innovative step. This festival, held in the pursuit of knowledge, has opened new doors for thought and discussion, especially for the younger generation. The themes discussed here encompass tradition, society, civilization, self-awareness, and pride. The works of the late Dr Bhupen Hazarika embody national responsibility, unity, and a universal philosophy, reflecting our societal and cultural vision."

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr Smriti Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University, Sahitya Academy Award-winning author and distinguished journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari, and Soumyadeep Dutta, the executive president of the 2024 Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival.