"Was Getting Irritated", Mamata Banerjee Blocks Governor On Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blocked Governor Jadeep Dhankar on Twitter on Monday following the latter’s ‘gas chamber’ remark.

During an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary yesterday, Dhankar said that the state had become "a gas chamber for democracy".

"I cannot see the hallowed land of Bengal getting blood drenched (in violence) and becoming a laboratory for trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy," he had said in remarks that he posted on his Twitter account as well.

"There is no rule of law in Bengal. Only the ruler rules here. It is my responsibility to protect the Constitution," he said, adding that no amount of "insults" will deter him from performing his "duties".

The governor, a former leader of the opposition BJP has been permanently at odds with Banerjee since his appointment in 2019.

Banerjee even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar but no action has been taken so far.

Reacting to the development, the chief minister said during a presser, "I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. Says unconstitutional, unethical things. He instructs not advises. Treats an elected government like bonded labour. That's why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated,"

She also said said that the governor has threatened the Chief Secretary and the police chief on several occasions.

Last week, during the tribute ceremony of BR Ambedkar, Dhankar described the political condition in Bengal as "horrible and frightening".