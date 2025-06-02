WATCH: Ukraine Hits 41 Russian Bomber Jets in Surprise Drone Attack, Deals $7 Billion Blow

In an unprecedented move, Ukraine launched one of its most ambitious drone offensives against Russia early Sunday, striking several military airbases deep inside Russian territory. The operation, codenamed "Spider’s Web", had been in the works for over a year and a half, involving intense planning and covert execution.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the complex attack involved 117 drones and was carried out from inside Russia itself. In a remarkable revelation, he claimed the operation’s control center was set up right next to an FSB headquarters in one of Russia’s regions. “This was a brilliant operation,” Zelenskyy declared, adding that it struck at the very heart of Russia’s strategic military power.

Strategic Bombers Damaged, $7 Billion Loss Claimed

Ukraine’s security services claimed that the drone attacks targeted 41 Russian aircraft, including strategic bombers such as the Tu-95 and Tu-22, and radar command aircraft like the A-50. They estimate that 34% of Russia’s cruise missile-carrying bombers were hit, causing damage worth nearly $7 billion. The Olenya airbase in the Russian Arctic and the Belaya airbase in Siberia—thousands of kilometers from Ukraine—were among the farthest targets struck.

Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU, acknowledged that it carried out the operation, codenamed 'Spider's Web' and said it had caused considerable damage, estimated at $7 billion https://t.co/BWJcwtCR51 pic.twitter.com/gYS0wN2jYr — Reuters (@Reuters) June 2, 2025

Russia Acknowledges Strikes, Calls Them Terror Attacks

Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed that five airbases were targeted but said that the attacks were “successfully repelled.” Fires broke out at some bases, including in Murmansk and Irkutsk, but officials claimed they were quickly extinguished. Moscow labeled the attacks as acts of terror, stating that drone launches took place from areas close to military airfields rather than from Ukraine itself.

Drones Smuggled into Russia

In a surprising twist, Ukrainian sources revealed that the drones were smuggled into Russian territory ahead of the attack, hidden inside wooden enclosures on trucks. This allowed the assault to take place from within Russia, catching military personnel off guard and drawing criticism from Russian bloggers and commentators, some of whom called it a “black day for Russian aviation.”

Ukraine Proposes Ceasefire, Seeks Sanctions

Despite the aggressive operation, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to end the conflict, saying a full and unconditional ceasefire had been proposed. He accused Russia of ignoring peace offers since March and urged global powers to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow. “We never wanted this war,” Zelenskyy said, calling for increased pressure through military resistance, diplomacy, and international unity.

Tactical Success, Symbolic Blow

The drone offensive marks Ukraine’s longest-range strike since the war began and is being seen as both a military and symbolic victory. With peace talks scheduled in Istanbul on Monday, analysts believe this show of strength is a calculated move by Kyiv to push Moscow to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called the drone strikes a “game-changer” and a powerful message ahead of the next round of talks. As tensions rise, all eyes are on Istanbul to see whether the war of weapons can now turn into a war of words.

