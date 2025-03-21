West Bengal Approves Bill Allowing Women to Work in Bars and Liquor Shops

In a significant legislative move, the West Bengal Assembly has passed the West Bengal Finance Bill 2025, introducing key amendments to the Bengal Excise Act, 1909. Among the most notable changes is the removal of restrictions on women working in bars, a provision previously criticized as discriminatory.

The bill, tabled by Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya, was passed on Wednesday, aiming to modernize the Bengal Excise Act in line with contemporary legal frameworks. One of the major revisions eliminates the prohibition on women being employed in ON-category liquor shops. The bill states that this change was necessary to ensure gender equality in employment and to rectify an outdated restriction.

Additionally, the bill updates the Act in response to the replacement of India's key legal codes. References to the repealed Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Penal Code have now been replaced with the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Another significant amendment focuses on regulating molasses to curb its misuse in illicit liquor production. The bill now includes molasses within the definition of controlled materials to prevent its illegal use. It clarifies that while licensing and permits for molasses will continue under the West Bengal Molasses Control Act, 1973, any unauthorized use for illicit liquor production will now be treated as a penal offense under the Bengal Excise Act, 1909.

Further regulatory measures introduced in the bill include penalties for excess wastage of spirit in distilleries and warehouses, an extension of temporary liquor licenses to maintain business continuity, and statutory provisions for the confiscation of seized items to streamline enforcement. The bill also mandates prior government sanction for all excise officers while on duty.

A structural change has been introduced within the excise administration, replacing the title of "Additional Excise Commissioner" with "Special Excise Commissioner" to reflect an upgrade in the post.

The Bengal Excise Act had previously undergone amendments in 2024 to strengthen enforcement mechanisms, classify offenses based on quantity, and impose stricter departmental penalties. With the latest amendments in 2025, the government aims to enhance regulatory oversight, modernize excise laws, and boost state revenue while addressing long-standing employment and enforcement challenges.

