White Cheeked Macaque: New Primate Species Discovered In Arunachal

A group of scientists from Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has discovered a new species of primate, the White Cheeked Macaque, in Arunachal Pradesh.

The discovery marked the new addition of mammals in the country. The presence of the new mammal from Arunachal Pradesh is confirmed after the DNA test.

The ZSI scientists led by Mukesh Thakur were searching for red pandas and Arunachal Macaques in central Arunachal Pradesh. The team unknowingly collected a few faecal samples during their search. After DNA analysis, it was confirmed to be White-Cheeked Macaques.

It was first discovered in in China in 2015 and till now it was not confirmed to be present in India.

White-Cheeked Macaque have white cheeks, long and thick hairs on the neck area, and a longer tail and are quite distinct from other macaques.

The spieces is not yet added in the Wildlife Act 1972 of India and so the current research will lead to further field studies in Central Arunachal Pradesh to portray distribution boundary and population size of the new mammal in the state.