"Will Burn Shah Rukh Alive": Ayodhya Seer's Shocking Comment Amid Pathaan Row

A seer from Ayodhya has threatened to "burn Shah Rukh Khan alive," in the wake of the controversy triggered by the recently released "Besharam Rang" song, a dance sequence from the superstar's upcoming movie "Pathan" which features Deepika Padukone and Khan.

Talking to reporters here on December 19, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhawani also said that he would defend in court anybody who will "burn" the actor.

The seer also called for a ban on the film in theatres and added that if the film is screened in any cinema hall, then that cinema hall will be burned down.

"They have insulted our Bhagwa rang (saffron colour). Such films should be boycotted...Shah Rukh Khan has made no web series against the Prophet because he has no guts... He only insults Sanatan Dharma. Insulting Sanatan Dharma has been made a means of earning money. If Sanatan Dharma is insulted, then a death sentence will be given. I will burn Shah Rukh alive if I see him," Paramhans Acharya said.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song titled 'Besharam Rang' depicting a dance sequence has triggered controversy since its release.

The song is facing severe criticism with several BJP leaders also raising objections. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra earlier talking to reporters said: "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Mishra's statement came two days after the song was released.

"I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the song's colours, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider it," he added.

The song is a dance sequence composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

(With Inputs from ANI)