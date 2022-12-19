Another Woman Robbed at Gunpoint In Guwahati

Yet another case of daylight robbery has come to fore wherein a woman was robbed off her ornaments on gunpoint by an unidentified miscreant in Guwahati’s Satgaon area on Monday.

According to information, the bike-borne miscreant threatened the victim woman with a pistol and snatched a gold chain that she was wearing before speeding away.

The incident was reported from Pragati Nagar in Satgoan in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, local police have been informed of the incident and a manhunt to nab the culprit has been launched.

Earlier this month, a school teacher was robbed off her gold chain at gun-point at Rajgarh bye lane 9 in the city.

The victim woman, identified as Antarika Lahkar, is a teacher at Icon Academy college situated close by.