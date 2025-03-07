Women Lead in Loan Growth, Excel in Repayments: Credit Report

Ahead of International Women's Day, a report by credit information company CRIF High Mark has highlighted that women borrowers outpaced men in loan growth and demonstrated better repayment behavior in 2024.

According to the report released on Thursday, the number of women borrowers with active loans surged by 10.8% to 8.3 crore as of December, surpassing the 6.5% growth recorded for men. Women also exhibited stronger asset quality, with lower delinquency rates (PAR 91-180 DPD) across most loan categories, except for gold loans and two-wheeler loans.

The report noted "notable improvements" in women's loan performance in segments such as home loans, business loans, agriculture and tractor loans, property loans, and education loans. Additionally, women outperformed men in consumer durable loans.

State-run lenders showed increased confidence in lending to women in 2024, with the outstanding loan portfolio for women borrowers growing 18% to ₹36.5 lakh crore. However, their share in the total number of borrowers remained stable at around 24%.

The report also highlighted that younger women borrowers (aged 35 and below) held the largest share in loan originations. Despite a slight decline in their overall share, which dropped from 44.3% in 2022 to 43.8% in 2024, women remained a dominant force in the credit market.

At the state level, Maharashtra led in home loans, business loans, property loans, auto loans, credit cards, and education loans.

