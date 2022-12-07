Top Stories

Two Women Injured In Leopard Attack In Assam's Dibrugarh

Following the incident, the duo was admitted to the tea garden hospital in Moran where they are being treated.
Two Women Injured In Leopard Attack In Assam's Dibrugarh | REPRESENTATIVE
Two Women Injured In Leopard Attack In Assam's Dibrugarh | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Two women were grievously injured after a leopard attacked them while they were working at a tea estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The two women have been identified as Astrita Kujur (26) and Anita Tirki (25) of the Khowang tea estate.

Following the incident, the duo was admitted to the tea garden hospital in Moran where they are being treated.

Locals said that the leopard had been taking refuge at the tea garden and attacked when the two women were plucking tea leaves.

Later, forest officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Locals have also urged the department to cage the animal before it hurts more people.

Also Read
Delhi MCD Poll Results: Counting Of Votes Begins For 250 Wards
Assam
Dibrugarh
Leopard attack

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com