Two Women Injured In Leopard Attack In Assam's Dibrugarh

Two women were grievously injured after a leopard attacked them while they were working at a tea estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The two women have been identified as Astrita Kujur (26) and Anita Tirki (25) of the Khowang tea estate.

Following the incident, the duo was admitted to the tea garden hospital in Moran where they are being treated.

Locals said that the leopard had been taking refuge at the tea garden and attacked when the two women were plucking tea leaves.

Later, forest officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Locals have also urged the department to cage the animal before it hurts more people.