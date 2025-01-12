WWE Icon Melina Unaccounted for as LA Fires Take Devastating Toll

The wrestling community is in turmoil as former WWE Diva Melina, known for her iconic "Scary Godmother" persona and celebrated career, has gone unresponsive amid the catastrophic wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. A three-time WWE Women's Champion and two-time WWE Divas Champion, Melina’s absence has left fans and fellow wrestlers deeply concerned for her safety.

The Cauliflower Alley Club, a non-profit organization supporting the wrestling community, urgently reached out on X (formerly Twitter), calling for any information on the 45-year-old's whereabouts.

The message reads, "URGENT: @RealMelina We’re deeply concerned as WWE Legend Melina has been unresponsive amidst the troubling events unfolding in Los Angeles. If anyone has seen or heard from her, please report her safe. Any information helps. Thank you. Please share."

Melina, born in Los Angeles and raised in California’s High Desert, was last heard from during the ongoing fires devastating the region. Despite repeated attempts to contact her, the former WWE star has remained unreachable, leaving fans and the wrestling industry in suspense.

Known for her debut in 2004 as part of the "MNM" trio alongside Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro (John Morrison), Melina has since evolved into a wrestling legend. Her last WWE appearance came in 2022, and she has most recently competed in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

As the fires continue to rage, the death toll has tragically reached 16, with the Palisades Fire accounting for five of the fatalities and the Eaton Fire claiming another eleven. Wildfires have torn through Los Angeles, sparking widespread evacuations. Firefighters are battling the flames fiercely in areas like Mandeville Canyon, near the homes of celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, while helicopters fight to control the blaze threatening landmarks such as the University of California, Los Angeles, and the Getty Museum.

The entire wrestling world is holding its breath, hoping for Melina’s safe return as her whereabouts remain unknown. The urgency for any updates on her condition is growing as the fight against the wildfires intensifies.