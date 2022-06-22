Youth Found Dead In Guwahati's Satgaon, Family Suspects Murder

A body of a youth was recovered a drain in Guwahati’s Satgaon area on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among locals.

As per reports, the deceased youth has been identified as Isak Marak. His body was recovered from a drain few yards away from his residence located at Puberun Nagar.

His family members said that he had left the house on Tuesday night after he received a phone call from someone.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot to assess the situation.

The deceased body has bruises on the legs like he was dragged and also a injury mark on the neck, police informed.