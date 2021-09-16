Total Shutdown Of Shops Seen Across Nagaland: Trade Bodies

Nagaland saw a complete statewide closure of shops and commercial establishments on Thursday following a call by the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) and Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

The strike was held in protest against illegal tax collections at check gates by “various underground groups as well as government agencies”.

While petrol pumps were closed, banks, educational institutions, and government offices functioned during the day. Even plying of government and private vehicles went about smoothly.

Chairman of Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CNCCI), Dr. Khekugha Muru addressed the media that today’s strike is just the beginning and in the near future, the agitation will enhance if the government fails to address the demands of the confederation.

Total closure was not just observed in major cities like Kohima, Dimapur, and Mokokchung, but even smaller towns such as Tuli, Jalukie, and Pfutsero, Murmu noted.

As per reports, the business community in the state has been demanding the government to immediately resolve multiple taxations by NPGs, removal of all forms of tax/fees collected by civic bodies on items that come under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, immediate implementation of Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act and ‘reserve nominee representation’ to municipal, town and ad-hoc town council from business and trade bodies.

Meanwhile, President of Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI), Akashe Zhimomi argued that the government must clarify whether the multiple taxes are “taxes” or “extortion” and if the state government calls multiple taxes as “taxes” then the business community will be obliged but would sell commodities at an increased price that they don’t have any control now and are set by authorities.