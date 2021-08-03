NationalTop Stories

Tripura: 2 BSF Jawans Killed During Ambush By NLFT Militants

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

In a tragic turn of events, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Tuesday after being ambushed by NLFT militants while they were patrolling along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura.

As per a report, the ambush took place around 6:30 am in the Dhalai district of the state. The deceased also includes a Sub-Inspector of the force.

“During the fierce encounter, Sub Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar sustained fatal injuries and lost their lives,” a BSF spokesperson told PTI.

“As per the blood stains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries,” he added.

Both the martyrs fought valiantly before succumbing to their injures, he further said.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation has been initiated to track the militants.

The weapons of the slain BSF personnel were taken away by the militants.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation. 

Also Read: No Economic Blockade Initiated Against Mizoram: Assam Minister
