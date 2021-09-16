Tripura: 3 NLFT(PD) Militants Surrender To Police

Three militants of the National Liberation Front of Tripura of the Parimal Debbarma faction [NLFT(PD)] have surrendered before the Tripura police on Wednesday.

The three surrendered militants are – Alindra Reang (25) alias Beching and Sujitfa, Anida Reang (35) alias Yaphung and Mantajoi and Draw Kumar Reang (30) alias Dunia and Milika.

The trio joined the militant organization in 2019 in Bangladesh NLFT camp with other militants. They revealed that they had been cheated in the name of “Independence of Tripura”.

As per reports, they fled from their Jupui camp under Bagaichari police station in Rangamati district of Bangladesh. They also deposited one 22-pistol and four live ammunition upon surrendering.

During a presser, Tripura police have informed that they suffered physical and mental torture in their jungle life without proper food and social life. The militants also revealed that the group is currently facing financial and organizational crisis.

On March 12, 2021, the chief of the banned outfit Parimal Debbarma was arrested by police in Mizoram’s Aizawl. He was later brought to Agartala on March 14, 2021.